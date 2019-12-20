US Senate Clears Second of Two Spending Bills to Avert Government Shutdown

With a 81-11 vote, the US Senate has passed its second spending bill, allowing the legislation to progress to the desk of US President Donald Trump.

The bills passed by both the US House of Representatives and Senate possess a total $1.4 trillion in federal funding, including the $1.4 billion for the Trump administration's border wall project along the US-Mexico boundary.

81-11: Senate approved 2020 national security spending package in its final vote for the year. Bill now headed to WH funds 4 appropriations bills including Defense & DHS through end of fiscal yr. It's the 2nd spending package needed to avert gov't shutdown tomorrrow at midnight. pic.twitter.com/ZGB0NOyQRB — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) December 19, 2019

According to a Thursday report from CNBC, Trump's advisors have communicated that 45 will sign the document before Friday to avoid a government shutdown.

The bill awaiting Trump's signature also includes a recently-negotiated provision which would raise the legal smoking age within the country from 18 to 21. This new legislation would also apply to the purchase of all cigarettes, cigars, e-cigs, vapes and additional tobacco products.

