US Senate Clears Second of Two Spending Bills to Avert Government Shutdown

The bills passed by both the US House of Representatives and Senate possess a total $1.4 trillion in federal funding, including the $1.4 billion for the Trump administration's border wall project along the US-Mexico boundary.
81-11: Senate approved 2020 national security spending package in its final vote for the year. Bill now headed to WH funds 4 appropriations bills including Defense & DHS through end of fiscal yr. It's the 2nd spending package needed to avert gov't shutdown tomorrrow at midnight. pic.twitter.com/ZGB0NOyQRB— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) December 19, 2019
According to a Thursday report from CNBC, Trump's advisors have communicated that 45 will sign the document before Friday to avoid a government shutdown.
The bill awaiting Trump's signature also includes a recently-negotiated provision which would raise the legal smoking age within the country from 18 to 21. This new legislation would also apply to the purchase of all cigarettes, cigars, e-cigs, vapes and additional tobacco products.
