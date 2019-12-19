Register
22:17 GMT +319 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this July 17, 2012 file photo, Marlboro cigarettes are displayed in Montpelie

    US Tobacco and E-Cigarette Purchase Age Raised to 21 - Report

    © AP Photo / Toby Talbot
    US
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107726/26/1077262630.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912191077642906-us-tobacco-and-e-cigarette-purchase-age-raised-to-21--report-/

    Lawmakers from both parties negotiated a provision on the legal age at which cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, vaping products and other tobacco products could be sold into a comprehensive bill on federal spending.

    US lawmakers moved to raise the age at which tobacco products can be sold from 18 to 21 as the Senate voted Thursday to advance a comprehensive $1.4 trillion federal spending package on a broad range of programmes following a last-minute bipartisan agreement agreed on ahead of the Christmas recess.

    The bill passed a Senate vote 71-23, with the legislation now set to move on to President Trump's desk for signature. Trump is widely expected to sign the bill into law, as it also allocates funding for the president's US-Mexico border wall, as well as a very broad range of other initiatives, and will allow Washington to avert another costly government shutdown like the one which rocked the US earlier this year.

    The comprehensive bill appropriates federal money for a range of domestic programmes, as well as US foreign aid initiatives. It's one of two major spending bills before Congress, with the other being a national security bill including $738 billion in defense spending for the 2020 fiscal year. The domestic spending portion includes $632 billion in spending.

    Along with the hike in the age at which tobacco can be sold, lobbied for by both Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a rare show of bipartisan unity, the spending package includes assistance to retired coal miners, the repeal of an Obama-era tax on costly health care plans, and funding for US federal agencies, including the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Labour and the Department of Energy, and the Export-Import Bank. The legislation also includes increases in federal spending to help fight the opioids crisis, child care grants for states, medical research, and other initiatives, including a boost to US Census budget.

    The spending increase is expected to add hundreds of billions of dollars to the US's deficit over the next decade. US federal debt passed the $23 trillion mark earlier this year, equivalent to over $70,000 for every man, woman and child in the US, or $187,300 per taxpayer.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This picture taken on 23 December 2014 shows women in Santa Claus-themed bikinis skiing at a ski resort in Xuchang, central China's Henan province. Ten women wore Santa Claus-themed bikinis to welcome the coming Christmas in temperatures below zero Celsius.
    Santa, Baby! Ladies Show Off Their Kris Kringle Outfits
    The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ ethics have been brought into question following the revelation of a former investment manager-turned-whistleblower’s statement to the IRS which alleged the church funneled money into an investment account rather than its intended purpose.
    More Money, Mormon Problems
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse