Chinese National Arrested at Trump's Private Florida Resort - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Police arrest a Chinese woman for trespassing onto US President Donald Trump’s private club and residence in Florida in a repeat of a similar incident in March, the Miami Herald reported.

According to the Miami Herald, staff asked 56-year-old Jing Lu to leave the premises of Mar-a-Lago but was arrested after she returned and began to take pictures. She is being held by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and is said to be in the United States on an expired visa.

The arrest mirrors a similar incident that took place at Mar-a-Lago in late March this year when Chinese national Yujing Zhang made her way onto the grounds evading Secret Service agents. When she was apprehended, her bang was found to contain numerous electronic devices and passports, as well as a thumb drive containing what appeared to be malware.

Zhang was sentenced to eight months behind bars for trespassing in Novermber.

Lu however, was arrested for “loitering and prowling,” according to the Herald, a misdemeanor attributed to police suspecting a person of preparing to commit a crime but without any evidence.

Trump’s spends a considerable amount of time at Mar-a-Lago and once referred to it as the “Southern White House.” The upscale resort often hosts foreign dignitaries and conservative fundraiser.