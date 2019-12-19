Register
09:45 GMT +319 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, listens as family members of victims of the terrorist attacks on 9/11 speak during a news conference at the 9/11 Tribute Museum, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in New York.

    Tulsi Gabbard Only House Democrat to Vote ‘Present’ on Trump Impeachment Day

    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    310
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107762/45/1077624507.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912191077624489-tulsi-gabbard-only-house-democrat-to-vote-present-on-trump-impeachment-day/

    The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted largely along party lines to impeach President Trump on two charges stemming from the Ukraine scandal and his stonewalling of the Democrats’ efforts to investigate it.

    Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii was the only House Democrat on Wednesday to vote “present” on both articles of impeachment against Donald Trump.

    “I could not in good conscience vote against impeachment because I believe President Trump is guilty of wrongdoing,” the 2020 presidential hopeful said in a statement, adding that she was “standing in the centre” with her votes.

    “I also could not in good conscience vote for impeachment because removal of a sitting President must not be the culmination of a partisan process, fueled by tribal animosities that have so gravely divided our country.”

    Gabbard had some harsh words for both parties: the GOP, she argued, have “abdicated their responsibility to exercise legitimate oversight, and instead blindly do the bidding of their party’s leader”, while the Dems have employed an “extreme rhetoric [that] was never conducive to an impartial fact-finding process”.

    The Hawaii congresswoman, 38, initially did not back the impeachment inquiry into President Trump whein it was announced in September because she was afraid it would be “terribly divisive”. She changed that stance later, however, but continued to criticise the inquiry for being run in a “partisan” way.

    A bitterly divided House of Representatives on Wednesday took the historic step of impeaching President Trump. The Democrats allege that Trump attempted to gain domestic political advantage when he asked Ukraine’z Zelenskyy to investigate the family of Joe Biden, another 2020 Democratic hopeful, for corruption and used congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine as a bargaining chip.

    Trump is also accused of obstructing the efforts of Congress to investigate that affair by refusing to cooperate with the investigators and ordering government officials to defy subpoenas. Those two accusations, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, constitute two articles of impeachment that will be then handed over to the Republican-controlled Senate for trial next year. The president insists he was acting lawfully and has repeatedly bashed the impeachment inquiry and the Democrats leading it.

    The first article passed with 230 votes to 197 and the vote on the second one was 229 to 197. Not a single Republican voted for either of them. Two Democratic congressmen, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Collin Peterson of Minnesota, voted against the first article and a third Democrat, Jared Golden of Maine, crossed the aisle on the obstruction charge.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, impeachment, United States, Tulsi Gabbard
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Don Quixote's Kitri to Cleopatra: Figure Skating Prodigy Alina Zagitova's Many Roles
    From Don Quixote's Kitri to Cleopatra: Figure Skating Prodigy Alina Zagitova's Many Roles
    The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ ethics have been brought into question following the revelation of a former investment manager-turned-whistleblower’s statement to the IRS which alleged the church funneled money into an investment account rather than its intended purpose.
    More Money, Mormon Problems
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse