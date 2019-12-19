Register
09:44 GMT +319 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) bangs the gavel to adjourn the House of Representatives after representatives voted in favor of two counts of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2019.

    'Jesus Afforded More Rights than President from Dems': US Congressman Slams Trump's Impeachment

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Impeachment Probe Against President Trump (13)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107762/39/1077623998.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912191077624232-jesus-afforded-more-rights-than-president-from-dems-us-congressman-slams-trumps-impeachment/

    On 18 December the US House of Representatives voted in favour of impeaching Donald Trump on charges of obstruction of Congress and abuse of power, with the President now facing a vote on his removal from office by the Republican Party-controlled Senate.

    Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk posted a tweet on Wednesday where he compared the impeachment process of US President Donald Trump to the trial of Jesus.

    The US Congressman wrote:

    “When Jesus was falsely accused of Treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers. During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus, than Democrats have afforded this president in this process.”

    Impeachment Vote

    Earlier, on Wednesday evening, the US House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump, making him the third US president to be impeached, alongside Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, and setting up a trial in the Senate that will decide whether he remains in office.

    The House voted 230 to 197 on the abuse of power impeachment article, with a subsequent vote on the second article coming in at 229 to 198.

    The six hours of debate were concluded by a largely partisan vote - something that is widely predicted to happen during the impeachment vote in the Senate, where Trump’s Republican Party commands a majority.

    “Never Been so United”

    Donald Trump sent numerous Tweets on Wednesday during the House debates, lambasting the Democratic arguments as “ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT" and an "ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!".

    ​As voting took place, Donald Trump was addressing a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, where he told the crowd:

    "While we're creating jobs and fighting for Michigan, the radical left in Congress is consumed with envy and hatred and rage, you see what's going on."

    In response to the outcome of the “hyper-partisan” impeachment vote, the President said:

    "Every single Republican voted for us… So we had 198, 229, 198. We didn't lose one Republican vote."

    Trump added that the Republican Party "has never been so affronted" but has "never been so united."

    The president also emphasised it was "unheard of" that three moderate Democrats broke sides and voted against impeachment.

    United States President Donald Trump is "confident" he will be exonerated during his impeachment trial in the US Senate, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

    Grisham noted that Trump is "confident the Senate will restore regular order, fairness, and due process, all of which were ignored in the House proceedings."

    She added:

    "He is prepared for the next steps and confident that he will be fully exonerated."

    “Zero Chance”

    The Senate, expected to begin its impeachment trial in the coming weeks, would need to find Donald Trump guilty with a two-thirds majority in order to remove him from office.

    However, the Republican Party has a majority in the Senate, making it highly unlikely the president will be removed from office when senators cast their votes.

    Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell last week said that Republican senators would act in "total co-ordination" with the president's team during the trial.

    In an interview with Fox News on 12 December, McConnell (R-Ky.) said there was “zero chance” the president would be removed from office, and promised “total coordination” with the White House and Trump’s defence team.

    “The case is so darn weak coming over from the House,” he said. “We all know how it’s going to end.”
    The televised impeachment hearings on monitors at the Commercial Street Pub in Portland, Maine
    © AP Photo / Robert F. Bukaty
    The televised impeachment hearings on monitors at the Commercial Street Pub in Portland, Maine

    The current news marks the culmination of months of impeachment inquiry that involved private and public hearings of dozens of testimonies and the examination of thousands of documents since late September by the House Intelligence, Judiciary, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform committees, establishing the facts of the case.

    Claiming the impeachment probe was undertaken “purely for political reasons”, the White House had directed executive branch agencies not to cooperate with subpoenas for testimony or documents related to the inquiry.

    U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) bangs the gavel to adjourn the House of Representatives after representatives voted in favor of two counts of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2019.
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) bangs the gavel to adjourn the House of Representatives after representatives voted in favor of two counts of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2019.

    The impeachment probe targeting Donald Trump was initiated by US House Democrats in September, sparked by a whistle-blower complaint claiming that the American President may have abused his power by allegedly using US military aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky during a 25 July phone call to investigate the activities of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who sat on the board of a local energy company, Burisma.

    Donald Trump denied any wrongdoing, with the White House promptly releasing a transcript of the call and branding the impeachment inquiry as another round of “witch hunt garbage” aimed at discrediting him ahead of the 2020 vote.

     

     

     

    Topic:
    Impeachment Probe Against President Trump (13)

    Related:

    WH Sends Senators Christmas Card With Trump Letter to Pelosi Ahead of Impeachment Vote
    ‘I Like Her a Lot’: CNN Journo Unearths Trump 2008 Interview on Nancy Pelosi, Bush Impeachment
    US House Votes to Impeach Trump for Abuse of Power, Obstruction of Congress
    Tags:
    Republicans, Republicans, US elections, US House of Representatives, US Senate, Senate, Nancy Pelosi, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelensky, impeachment, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Don Quixote's Kitri to Cleopatra: Figure Skating Prodigy Alina Zagitova's Many Roles
    From Don Quixote's Kitri to Cleopatra: Figure Skating Prodigy Alina Zagitova's Many Roles
    The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ ethics have been brought into question following the revelation of a former investment manager-turned-whistleblower’s statement to the IRS which alleged the church funneled money into an investment account rather than its intended purpose.
    More Money, Mormon Problems
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse