Pelosi Declines to Commit to Document Delivery to Senate After Trump Impeachment

The Democratic controlled US House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump on two charges - obstruction of Congress and abuse of the powers of office.

US House of Representatives Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, declined to give a clear answer on when House Democrats will deliver the documents related to Trump’s impeachment to the Republican-controlled Senate.

"We'll make that decision as a group, as we always have, as we go along," Speaker Pelosi told reporters on Wednesday in the Capitol, following the vote to impeach Trump.

According to Politico, citing unnamed senior Democratic aides, the delivery of the impeachment articles may be delayed for up to two weeks or more, although that lengthy a delay is "very unlikely".

Earlier on Wednesday, the US House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment against the president. Trump is now the third US president in the history of the country to be impeached.

Following Trump's impeachment, a trial will be held in the Senate to decide whether the president will be removed from office. Trump’s removal would require a two-thirds majority in the Senate, in which Republicans have the majority of seats.