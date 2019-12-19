Trump Says Court Ruling on Obamacare 'Will Not Alter the Current Healthcare System'

The New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled earlier on Wednesday that a component of the 2010 Affordable Care Act, widely known as Obamacare, is unconstitutional but stopped short of declaring that the rest of the healthcare bill must also be struck down.

US President Donald Trump, a vocal critic of the legislation - a legacy of the Obama administration that allowed generous health coverage for low-income American citizens and permanent residents - said Wednesday that the decision would not change the current American healthcare system.

"This decision will not alter the current healthcare system. My Administration continues to work to provide access to high-quality healthcare at a price you can afford, while strongly protecting those with pre-existing conditions", Trump said in a statement.

Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act in 2010, and most of the provisions took effect in 2014. The act faced fierce opposition from the Republican Party. Trump has pledged to repeal and replace Obamacare since the early days of his administration.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW