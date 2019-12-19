WH Sends Senators Christmas Card With Trump Letter to Pelosi Ahead of Impeachment Vote

The US House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats, is preparing to conduct a general vote on Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump related to abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The White House on Wednesday sent Senators the six-page letter reportedly written by President Donald Trump to the US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who is leading the impeachment against the president, allegedly accompanied with Christmas cards.

Two Democratic Senators from Connecticut, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, on Wednesday tweeted pictures of Trump's letter and the White House Christmas card handed to them by a White House staffer.

“Thanks for this card & your 6-page impeachment screed. Bizarrely delivered together. Happy Holidays & best wishes for the coming year!” Blumenthal tweeted.

Murphy, also noted that he had received both the letter and the card together, although a White House spokesperson claimed that the two items were delivered in separate envelopes, according to The Hill.

“True story: there is a White House staffer going around the Senate delivering to each office, as a package, the incoherent, scathing Pelosi letter AND...wait for it...a giant 16x12 White House Christmas card (along with, implausibly, a second smaller Christmas card),” Murphy tweeted, adding: “What a day”.

Senators received their Christmas cards from the White House as the House of Representatives is preparing to conduct a general vote on two articles of impeachment against the president, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a six-page letter, Trump accused Pelosi of declaring "open war on democracy" by going forward with the impeachment vote. Trump complained that the impeachment was an “illegal partisan attempted coup”.