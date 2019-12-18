US Police Apprehend Knife Attack Suspect in Murray Hill, Oregon

Beaverton Police responded Wednesday to a possible stabbing attack at the Murray Hill shopping centre. According to police, the incident was reported at Wells Fargo Bank in the Murray Hill neighborhood.

Beaverton Police said the suspect has been apprehended, adding that there is no more danger for the public. Police did not, however, give exact number of casualties of the attack.

Murray Hill stabbing suspect has been apprehended and is no longer danger to the public. — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) 18 December 2019

​An eyewitness has shared a photo online from an alleged crime scene. A shopping centre is seen surrounded by police vehicles. The adjacent area is allegedly locked down.

Not great photo but police were outside car with gun drawn. Corner of Starbucks and Car Toys. pic.twitter.com/oYzXR7kpxF — Runnergirls84 (@runnergirls84) December 18, 2019

​According to KOIN 6 broadcaster, officers remain on the scene at Southwest Murray Boulevard and Teal Avenue.

