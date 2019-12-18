US Senate Panel Backs Bill to Sanction Russia's Sovereign Debt, Energy Sector - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday advanced a new sanctions bill targeting Russia's sovereign debt and energy sector, a spokesperson for the committee said.

"DASKA passed out of the committee. Seventeen in favour, five against", a spokesperson for the committee said, referring the so-called Defending American Security from Kremlin Aggression Act (DASKA).

DASKA, which was originally introduced in February, calls for imposing sanctions against Moscow for its alleged interference in elections in other countries. The bipartisan bill seeks to target Russia’s sovereign debt, banks that support the Kremlin, and projects in the cyber industry and the liquid natural gas sector.

The legislation's supporter, Senator Lindsey Graham, called it the "sanctions bill from hell".

DASKA has to pass the full Senate and the US House before reaching President Donald Trump for a signature.

In February, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the legislation was aimed at forcing competitive Russian companies out of the market. Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations of interfering in the domestic affairs of other countries.