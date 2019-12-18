Anti-Trump Demonstrators Stage Protests Ahead of Impeachment Vote - Video

The House of Representatives is set to vote on two articles of impeachment against President Trump. The impeachment proceedings were launched in September amid allegations that he abused his power during his talks with Ukrainian President Zelensky, pressuring him to investigate Joe Biden, Trump's likely rival in the 2020 presidential vote.

Protesters are holding rallies against US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC on 18 December, where a crucial vote on Trump's impeachment is set to take place.

In September, House Democrats started an impeachment inquiry after a whistleblower complaint alleged that Trump had pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to probe his potential political rival in the 2020 presidential campaign – Joe Biden – for corruption.

Trump has repeatedly complained that the impeachment inquiry is a sham and a political witch hunt by Democrats.

If the House of Representatives impeaches Trump, he will face a trial in the Republican-controlled Senate.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE FEED TO FIND OUT MORE