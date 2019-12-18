US House Speaker Pelosi Calls Trump Letter Warning Against Impeachment ‘Sick’

The US president sent Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi a letter warning her against what the former perceives to be an “unconstitutional abuse of power” ahead of the House impeachment vote. The speaker remained unfazed by the president’s words.

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi dismissed President Donald Trump’s letter warning against the impeachment vote as “ridiculous” and “really sick.”

The House speaker made her comments while acknowledging that she had not read the letter in full.

“I’ve seen the essence of it, though, and it’s really sick,” Pelosi said.

On Wednesday, the House will vote on the ongoing impeachment inquiry, charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Ahead of the vote, Trump sent a six-page letter to Pelosi warning her and her colleagues against an “illegal partisan attempted coup.” In his first ever official letter to the speaker, Trump called on the Dems to “immediately cease this impeachment fantasy.”

“You are the ones interfering in America’s election. You are the ones subverting America’s Democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice,” Trump’s letter stated, adding, “You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political, and partisan gain.”

Later on Tuesday, Pelosi sent a letter to House Democrats, warning that lawmakers who fail to vote in favor of impeachment will be “derelict” in their duty, The Hill report says.

The impeachment inquiry is based upon allegations that Trump tied military aid to Ukraine to an investigation into political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Trump and the Republicans have repeatedly denied the allegations.