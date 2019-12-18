Register
00:49 GMT +318 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Court

    Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court Rebukes FBI for Trump Affiliate Warrant Applications

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/104466/94/1044669484.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912181077601691-foreign-intelligence-surveillance-court-rebukes-fbi-for-trump-affiliate-warrant-applications/

    The secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) issued a rare statement on Tuesday, publicly rebuking FBI personnel who “provided false information” while applying for secret surveillance warrants to monitor four affiliates of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

    The statement follows a December 9 report by the Department of Justice Inspector General (DOJ IG) that found “serious performance failures” in how the bureau applied for those warrants, which permitted them to spy on Trump campaign advisers George Papadopoulos, Carter Page, Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn for an operation dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane.”

    The FISC’s statement from Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer noted the report included “troubling instances in which FBI personnel provided information” to the National Security Division (NSD) of the DOJ “which was unsupported or contradicted by information in their possession. It also describes several instances in which FBI personnel withheld from NSD information in their possession which was detrimental to their case for believing that Mr. Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power.”

    “In addition, while the fourth electronic surveillance application for Mr. Page was being prepared, an attorney in the FBI’s Office of General Counsel (OGC) engaged in conduct that apparently was intended to mislead the FBI agent who ultimately swore to the facts in that application about whether Mr. Page had been a source of another government agency,” the statement continues, noting “the conduct of the OGC attorney gave rise to serious concerns about the accuracy and completeness of the information provided to the FISC in any matter in which the OGC attorney was involved,” prompting the FISC to order the US government on December 5 to provide “certain information addressing those concerns.”

    ​The court notes that the FBI’s handling of the Page applications was “antithetical to the heightened duty of candor” expected of those who bring such requests before the court. The statement earlier notes the gravity of filing such an application, which if mistaken, would be seeking to violate the intended target’s Fourth Amendment rights under the US Constitution.

    “Therefore, the Court orders that the government shall, no later than January 10, 2020, inform the Court in a sworn written submission of what it has done, and plans to do, to ensure that the statement of facts in each FBI application accurately and completely reflects information possessed by the FBI that is material to any issue presented by the application,” the statement continues. 

    “In the event that the FBI at the time of that submission is not yet able to perform any of the planned steps described in the submission, it shall also include (a) a proposed timetable for implementing such measures and (b) an explanation of why, in the government’s view, the information in FBI applications submitted in the interim should be regarded as reliable.”

    “It is further ordered, pursuant to FISC Rule of Procedure 62(a), that the government shall, no later than December 20, 2019, complete a declassification review of the above-referenced order of December 5, 2019, in anticipation of the FISC’s publishing that order. In view of the information released to the public in the OIG Report, the Court expects that such review will entail minimal if any redactions,” the statement concludes.

    In his December 9 report, DOJ Inspector General David Horowitz noted that the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) would be opening a new audit of the FBI’s compliance with the strict Woods Procedures for applying to the FISC for warrants under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978, building on the evidence uncovered in the report.

    Related:

    FISA Court Secretly Ruled That FBI Violated Rights of Thousands of Americans - Reports
    IG Report on Russiagate Hoax Origins Exposes Deep Flaws in FISA System
    FBI Not Vindicated in DOJ Report, Ignoring Relevant Information in FISA Warrants
    New Inspector General Report Reveals FBI's FISA Warrant Misconduct in Russia Probe
    Tags:
    Carter Page, 2016 Election, Russiagate, Fourth Amendment, errors, rebuke, letter, FBI, Department of Justice, Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    We Are the Champions, My Friends: Check Out Sputnik's Best 2019 Minimalistic Sports Photos
    We Are the Champions, My Friends: Check Out Sputnik's Best 2019 Minimalistic Sports Photos
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse