Register
23:03 GMT +317 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Salt Lake Temple is shown Friday, April 19, 2019, in Salt Lake City. The iconic temple central to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints faith will close for four years to complete a major renovation, and officials are keeping a careful eye on construction plans after a devastating fire at Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Church President Russell M. Nelson said Friday the closure will begin in December

    Mormon Church Hoarding $100 Billion in Donations for ‘Second Coming of Christ’ - Whistleblower

    © AP Photo / Rick Bowmer
    US
    Get short URL
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107760/10/1077601014.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912171077600955-mormon-church-hoarding-100-billion-in-donations-for-second-coming-of-christ-whistleblower/

    A former investment manager for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has filed a whistleblower complaint to the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) which alleges that church officials been stockpiling funds intended for charity.

    Over more than 20 years, the Church of Latter-day Saints has accrued approximately $100 billion in investments, tithes and other donations for its charity war chest, according to a whistleblower complaint filed to the IRS on November 21 and recently obtained by the Washington Post.

    Though the religious group is allowed to hold such funds and not required to pay income tax on its holdings - per US federal law pertaining to nonprofit organizations - David A. Nielsen, the 41-year-old whistleblower and former senior portfolio manager for the Church of Latter-day Saints, claimed the church is not worthy of its tax-exempt status.

    The ex-employee of Ensign Peak Advisors, the church’s investment division, noted in the complaint that the church rakes in approximately $7 billion a year, and though $6 billion of that is used to cover annual operation costs, the remaining amount is handed off to Ensign. Internal accounting documents referenced in Nielsen’s complaint noted that the Ensign portfolio has grown from $12 billion in 1997 to around $100 billion today, and the complaint alleges that none of those funds have been used to assist in educational, religious or charitable activities within those 22 years.

    “If you have a charity that simply amasses a war chest year after year and does not spend any money for charity purposes, that does not meet the requirements of tax law,” University of Pittsburgh professor and former IRS official Philip Hackney told the Post, adding that the complaint presented a “legitimate concern” in regard to Ensign’s tax-exempt status.

    With none of the funds being used for duties necessary to retain nonprofit status, for what purpose is all this income being stockpiled? Nielsen, citing Ensign President Roger Clark, said the funds are being hoarded for the second coming of Christ.

    The whistleblower was especially critical of the church leadership’s conduct toward members who could not afford to pay their tithes, an estimated 10% of their annual income, to the group.

    “Would you pay tithing instead of water, electricity, or feeding your family if you knew that it would sit around by the billions until the Second Coming of Christ?” Nielsen said in a narrative accompanying his complaint.

    According to federal law in the US, religious organizations are not forced to publicly report their income or assets.

    “Having seen tens of billions in contributions and scores more in investment returns come in, and having seen nothing except two unlawful distributions to for-profit concerns go out, he was dejected beyond words, and so was I,” Lars Nielsen, the whistleblower’s twin brother, said in a statement provided to the Washington Post.

    While the church did not deny the details laid out in the complaint, spokesman Eric Hawkins did issue response which explained, “The Church does not provide information about specific transactions or financial decisions.”

    Related:

    Two Radical Mormon Polygamous Towns Found Guilty of Discrimination
    Mormon Church Severs Century-Old Ties With Boy Scouts
    Mexico Deploys Forces to Northern State After Nine US Mormons Killed
    Female Mormon Missionaries Allowed to Wear Dress Slacks Year Round
    Why Did Mexican Drug Cartel Target Mormon Families?
    Tags:
    religion, investment, donations, whistleblower, IRS, charity, charity, Church, Mormons, Mormon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    We Are the Champions, My Friends: Check Out Sputnik's Best 2019 Minimalistic Sports Photos
    We Are the Champions, My Friends: Check Out Sputnik's Best 2019 Minimalistic Sports Photos
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse