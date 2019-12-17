Three Reportedly Dead as Tornadoes Tear Through US Southeast – Video

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least three people died when tornadoes ripped through several southeastern states in the United States, media said.

One person died in Louisiana and two others in Alabama as a result of suspected tornado strikes on Monday, the USA Today newspaper reported.

​Damage was reported in Texas and Mississippi as snowstorms triggered tornado warnings. A sheriff’s deputy in Louisiana said a church had been razed, trees felled and homes hit.

A website tracking power outages estimated that 38,000 clients were left without power in Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi as storms struck late on Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, 10,000 customers in Maryland remained off the grid, with further 9,000 being without power in Mississippi and close to 8,000 in Louisiana, according to poweroutage.us.

The Storm Prediction Centre said Tuesday that slight risk of severe thunderstorms remained across parts of the southeast. A cold front will continue to shift east toward Carolinas.