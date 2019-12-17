Whoopi Goldberg Rant Prompts Meghan McCain to Take Brief Vow of Silence During Show

The View co-host Goldberg shouted at colleague McCain on Monday to “stop talking” in the middle of a heated conversation over Trump’s ongoing impeachment, led by US House Democrats.
“Girl, please stop talking. Please stop talking right now,” Goldberg shouted, as she moved the conversation along, while McCain attempted to continue arguing her point of view.
“No problem,” McCain responded. “I won’t talk for the rest of this show. No problem”.
“I’m OK with that,” Goldberg responded, adding that McCain was “talking over” an announcement for a commercial break.
After the break, the topic had been changed, but McCain did not speak again, through the second break.
Following a second commercial break, McCain began to speak again after actor Robert De Niro, who joined the show after the second commercial break, evoked her father, late Sen. John McCain.
“[Trump] is deeply emasculated by my father’s legacy and he can’t take it,” McCain observed.
McCain later took to Twitter to clarify the point she was trying to make to make before her clash with Goldberg.
Dems and Rs alike need to confront the ugly truth: both parties are failing to be impartial jurors. I won't be quiet, even if the reality reflects poorly on the entire political establishment. I have a responsibility to speak for the 50% that feels media doesn't represent them.
