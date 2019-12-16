Two Schools on Lockdown in Columbus, Ohio, Amid Reported Shooting

The Columbus Ohio police department confirmed that at least two schools were on lockdown due to the shooting. A third school, Hilltonia Middle School, is reportedly operating under a delayed dismissal and lockdown.
According to police, an assault unit responded to the scene, while evacuations are being conducted. The suspect remains barricaded inside the house.
2ND UPDATE 12/16/19 3:20pm:— Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 16, 2019
CPD’s Assault Unit responding.
Evacuations are occurring at nearby homes. @COTABus assisting.
Suspect remains inside home.
Hostage negotiators working for a peaceful surrender.
Unclear how many people are inside home. https://t.co/xV883tXL3U pic.twitter.com/S13IwLaoIR
The Columbus police department said earlier that an unidentified male suspect fired multiple shots near Apple Blossom Lane, off Eakin Road and urged all to avoid the area.
HAPPENING NOW 12/16/19 2:25pm:— Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 16, 2019
Shots fired near Apple Blossom Lane off Eakin Rd. (West Columbus)
Male firing multiple shots.
Patrol officers, SWAT and hostage negotiators on scene.
STAY OUT OF THE AREA.
*We'll share more details as they become available. pic.twitter.com/tezfNmIERI
The WBNS-10TV broadcaster reported earlier that a man had barricaded himself inside of a house in the western part of the city and is reportedly firing toward police officers. According to the media report, it is not known if there are any casualties.
