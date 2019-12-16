Two Schools on Lockdown in Columbus, Ohio, Amid Reported Shooting

Police officers in Columbus, Ohio, along with SWAT teams, have responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the western area of the city. Both Lindbergh Elementary School and Briggs High School are locked down.

The Columbus Ohio police department confirmed that at least two schools were on lockdown due to the shooting. A third school, Hilltonia Middle School, is reportedly operating under a delayed dismissal and lockdown.

According to police, an assault unit responded to the scene, while evacuations are being conducted. The suspect remains barricaded inside the house.

2ND UPDATE 12/16/19 3:20pm:



CPD’s Assault Unit responding.



Evacuations are occurring at nearby homes. @COTABus assisting.



Suspect remains inside home.



Hostage negotiators working for a peaceful surrender.



Unclear how many people are inside home. https://t.co/xV883tXL3U pic.twitter.com/S13IwLaoIR — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 16, 2019

​The Columbus police department said earlier that an unidentified male suspect fired multiple shots near Apple Blossom Lane, off Eakin Road and urged all to avoid the area.

HAPPENING NOW 12/16/19 2:25pm:



Shots fired near Apple Blossom Lane off Eakin Rd. (West Columbus)



Male firing multiple shots.



Patrol officers, SWAT and hostage negotiators on scene.



STAY OUT OF THE AREA.



*We'll share more details as they become available. pic.twitter.com/tezfNmIERI — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 16, 2019

​The WBNS-10TV broadcaster reported earlier that a man had barricaded himself inside of a house in the western part of the city and is reportedly firing toward police officers. According to the media report, it is not known if there are any casualties.

