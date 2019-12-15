Onwards and Upwards: Melania Trump and Her Unexpected All-Time X-mas Record

American First Lady Melania Trump is not the first FLOTUS to get involved in Christmas decorations at the White House, but she is definitely someone who takes the task very seriously.

US First Lady and Donald Trump’s wife Melania broke a shocking Christmas record at the White House this year, decorating the president’s official residence with 58 Christmas trees, in comparison to 29 trees in 2018, according to the Daily Express. The first lady also embellished the most prestigious house in the US with more than 15,000 bows and 2,500 strands of lights, according to a White House statement cited by CBS News.

Last year, Donald Trump’s residence was decked with only 14,000 red ornaments hanging on Christmas trees, but that time the first lady also opted for around 40 berry-like crimson trees lining in the East Wing hallway towards the East Garden Room. The saturated red colour was chosen to signify valour and bravery, according to the White House, but this year Melania Trump has chosen a more tranquil palette.

An insight into the White House’s Christmas decorations was revealed by Melania Trump on 2 December in a video posted on FLOTUS’ official Twitter account and captioned “The Spirit of America”, revealing the residence’s shining white-themed interior.

“The Spirit of America” is shining in the @WhiteHouse! I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/qGxxl9qBrd — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 2, 2019

​Although several outlets criticised the first lady’s choice of attire in the video, and her white Max Mara coat in particular, many found Melania Trump’s look to be lovely.

For example, speaking to the Daily Express, colour consultant and stylist Jules Standish said that Melania Trump’s choice of white colour in both her costume and decorations may represent “balance and optimism”, as well as clarity of thought.

“She is open to new challenges and ideas but likes to make her own decisions and not be swayed by others”, Standish said, as quoted by the outlet.

​The White House will host open receptions throughout December for those who would like to see the decorations, as well as an official Christmas tree – a shining five-metre Douglas fir that was welcomed upon its arrival from Pennsylvania at the end of November.