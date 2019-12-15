Bernie Sanders Rally Interrupted by Ex-Fan-Turned Trump Supporter - Video

The self-described democratic docialist, who came close to becoming the 2016 Democratic candidate, but lost out in a fight with Hillary Clinton, is now contending with ex-Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren for the 2020 nomination.

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders confronted an ex-supporter during a rally in Iowa on Saturday. The senator from Vermont noted that the guy in the crowd was looking at his phone and jokingly said "I'm in trouble" – and was right to some degree.

When the man was given a microphone to ask a question he praised US President Donald Trump, while slamming Sanders and his views.

"Mr Trump, keep going, man. You're doing a good job", he said. "You know what, I'm a liberal. Been to Vietnam and seen what socialism has done. It's destroyed the lives [of many]", he said, despite the crowd booing and laughing at him.

Sanders was visibly upset yet he let the man finish his rant.

"You can laugh all you want", he shouted. "Donald Trump is helping our country. All right? He's a good man... Socialism does not work", the man added.

Bernie and his former supporter continued to shout at each other, but the argument was interrupted as the man was escorted out of the rally by security.