Starbucks Apologises for 'Cop With No Coffee' Incident

The local sheriff's department reported its deputies were ignored by the coffeeshop's employees on Thursday night, which it described as another display of "Starbucks' anti-police culture that must end".

Starbucks has apologised after two uniformed police officers in California were refused service, Fox News reported on Saturday.

"There is simply no excuse for how two Riverside deputies were ignored. We are deeply sorry and reached out to apologise directly to them", a spokesperson for Starbucks said.

The incident happened on Thursday night in Riverside County, where the two deputies were ignored by Starbucks employees for about five minutes.

Two of our deputies were refused service at Starbucks. The anti police culture repeatedly displayed by Starbucks employees must end. https://t.co/XXgjtJ9GcH — Chad Bianco (@SheriffBianco) December 14, 2019

The employees have been suspended from work while the company investigates the incident, Starbucks confirmed.

This is not the first time that policemen have received "bad service" at Starbucks recently. On Thanksgiving day, an officer from Oklahoma was given a coffee cup with "PIG" written on the label.