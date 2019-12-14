Boeing Declines to Participate in Pentagon's Multibillion-Dollar ICBM Program - Reports

The Pentagon intends to modernise the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles, the programme is estimated to cost $85 billion, according to reports.

Boeing refused to bid for a Pentagon tender of $85 billion to develop intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) to replace the Minuteman III, Bloomberg reports, citing a statement from the company.

“Boeing is disappointed we were unable to submit a bid,” the Chicago company said. “Boeing continues to support a change in acquisition strategy that would bring the best of industry to this national priority and demonstrate value for the American taxpayer.”

On Friday, Boeing made the final decision not to bid for the programme. Back in July, the company raised the issue of unfair competition.

The three-stage land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles of the Minuteman family were originally produced for nuclear deterrence during the Cold War with the USSR. The Minuteman III is now the only land-based intercontinental ballistic missile in use in the United States.

According to the latest data from open sources, the entire US has 450 Minuteman III missiles, which will remain in service until at least 2020. Minuteman III ICBMs have been in service with the US Army since 1970; at the end of 1978 their production was halted.

A missile is capable of hitting targets within a radius of 12 thousand kilometres.