Melissa Cohen Biden, Hunter Biden’s New Wife, Expecting His Fifth Child

Hunter Biden’s new wife is expecting a child, his fifth, a new report said Friday, citing a close friend of Melissa.

Melissa Cohen Biden, 32 — who is in her second trimester — showed off her baby bump as she ran some errands in Los Angeles on Thursday, the Daily Mail reported. A close friend of Melissa, a South African who has been married to Biden for seven months, told the Daily Mail that the couple is “thrilled” to be having a baby.

However, the anonymous friend said there’s also a lot of anxiety around the pregnancy given Biden’s involvement in Ukraine and President Trump’s hopes that he will be investigated.

The child will be the fifth offspring of Hunter Biden, who is currently involved in a scandalous paternity case with a baby mama in Arkansas, Lunden Roberts. Roberts, 28, filed suit against Biden, 49, in May, seeking financial support for their 16-month-old child — a kid Biden denied was his until a DNA test proved otherwise.

“And Melissa is also not making a noise about being a new mom because she is respectful of the other woman's child and her mother. Luckily she's a very strong woman and she will get through this with Hunter because they have a love which is strong,” the source said.

Biden has three daughters from his first wife Kathleen - Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy. The couple separated after 23 years of marriage, with their divorce finalized in 2017. The former vice president’s son married Melissa 10 days after they met in an impromptu wedding on May 16 this year.