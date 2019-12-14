Register
    In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020.

    Melissa Cohen Biden, Hunter Biden’s New Wife, Expecting His Fifth Child

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Hunter Biden’s new wife is expecting a child, his fifth, a new report said Friday, citing a close friend of Melissa.

    Melissa Cohen Biden, 32 — who is in her second trimester — showed off her baby bump as she ran some errands in Los Angeles on Thursday, the Daily Mail reported. A close friend of Melissa, a South African who has been married to Biden for seven months, told the Daily Mail that the couple is “thrilled” to be having a baby.

    However, the anonymous friend said there’s also a lot of anxiety around the pregnancy given Biden’s involvement in Ukraine and President Trump’s hopes that he will be investigated.

    Melissa Cohen Biden
    © Photo : Melissa Biden's Facebook
    Melissa Cohen Biden

    The child will be the fifth offspring of Hunter Biden, who is currently involved in a scandalous paternity case with a baby mama in Arkansas, Lunden Roberts. Roberts, 28, filed suit against Biden, 49, in May, seeking financial support for their 16-month-old child — a kid Biden denied was his until a DNA test proved otherwise.

    “And Melissa is also not making a noise about being a new mom because she is respectful of the other woman's child and her mother. Luckily she's a very strong woman and she will get through this with Hunter because they have a love which is strong,” the source said.

    Biden has three daughters from his first wife Kathleen - Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy. The couple separated after 23 years of marriage, with their divorce finalized in 2017. The former vice president’s son married Melissa 10 days after they met in an impromptu wedding on May 16 this year.

