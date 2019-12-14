JPMorgan CEO Says to Its Staff He Is 'Disgusted by Racism' - Reports

Previously, one customer was allegedly mistreated while trying to apply for private client status despite transferring $100,000 to the bank account at one of the company's Arizona branches.

Jamie Dimon, the JPMorgan Chase & Co's CEO, has written to the company staff that he is “disgusted by racism and hate in any form” after the New York Times disclosed several cases of discrimination that had taken place at JPMorgan, the Hill reported.

“We must make sure that the culture we aspire to reaches every corner of our company”, he said. “We have done some great work on diversity and inclusion, but it’s not enough. We must be absolutely relentless on doing more.”

Dimon has instructed the bank's managers to scrutinize the company policies and culture to make its standards better, according to the Hill.

"I’ve instructed my management team to continually look into our policies, procedures, management practices and culture to set and achieve the highest possible standards", Jamie Dimon told the employees. "There is always more we can do.”

Earlier this week, the New York Times presented some audio recordings as evidence of discrimination against a black JPMorgan employee and customer by JPMorgan's Arizona managers.