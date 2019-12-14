US and Paraguay to Hold Joint Military Drills in 2020-2021

"President Trump announced the United Sates will offer two Special Forces Joint Combined Exchange Training events in Paraguay in 2020 and 2021, and the United States Southern Command will execute a regional crisis exercise, Fused Response, in Paraguay, in 2021", the statement said on Friday.
President @realDonaldTrump welcomed @MaritoAbdo, President of Paraguay, to the Oval Office! pic.twitter.com/k7cEDII3dp— The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 13, 2019
Washington and Asuncion will work through the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement to boost bilateral trade and investment in Paraguay, the statement said.
The US Department of Agriculture's regulatory authorities are working with Paraguayan counterparts in a bid to open market access for beef and beef products once food safety can be fully assured, it added.
The two leaders discussed regional security matters and reiterated their support for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and Bolivian interim President Jeanine Anez.
All comments
Show new comments (0)