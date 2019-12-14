Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks in the Sky Across US - Video

The Geminids are supposed to be seen from 4 to 17 December, but the peak of the meteor shower is tonight, when the shooting will be visible across the US with no binoculars until the early morning.

The Geminid meteor shower is lighting up the sky over the United States on Friday night.

As it's peaking tonight, NASA expects up to 30 shooting stars to be seen per hour, if the weather conditions permits.

The meteors are named after the Geminid constellation from which the shooting stars originate, which makes it the only major meteor shower not coming from a comet.

