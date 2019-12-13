Trump Funds $333Mln Into Federal Programs to Fight US Opioid Crisis – Justice Department

"The Department of Justice today announced awards of more than $333 million to help communities affected by the opioid crisis", the release said. "The funds support families, children and crime victims dealing with the impact of substance abuse, along with first responders".
The aid includes $163 million to the Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Programs to reduce opioid abuse and mitigate its impact on crime victims, as well as $83.5 million to the Drug Courts Program to assist states and tribes with creating drug courts to help sufferers, the release said.
"The opioid epidemic is the deadliest drug crisis this country has ever faced", Attorney General William Barr said in the release.
More than 130 Americans are dying per day from opioid-related drug overdoses including heroin and fentanyl, the Department of Justice noted.
Ohio and West Virginia have been particularly affected by the opioid-addiction epidemic.
#OpioidCrisis This study describes 3 different opioid epidemics in USA: 1) Prescription drug in rural southern states, 2) Heroin in states out west & midwest, 3) #Fentanyl in the northeastern; and an syndemic in Kentucky, Ohio & West Virginia. #HepatitisChttps://t.co/zs3WcsnlG6 pic.twitter.com/MTwOM9sz0r— Elihú Aranday-Cortés (@ElihuAranday) December 10, 2019
