Trump Hosts Pastor Who Claimed Jews Will Go to Hell, Perplexing Netizens

During the Wednesday White House Hanukkah reception, which commemorated one of the most widely-observed Jewish holidays, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to tackle anti-Semitism on US college campuses.

US President Donald Trump hosted evangelical pastor Robert Jeffress, who once claimed that Jewish people were going to hell, at the White House’s Hanukkah celebration on Wednesday.

During the reception, Trump signed an executive order targeting anti-Semitism on college campuses, which was, however, criticised by some left-leaning Jewish groups which asserted that the law may add to limiting free speech.

© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster Pastor Robert Jeffress of the First Baptist Dallas Church Choir speaks as he introduces President Donald Trump sduring the Celebrate Freedom event at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, Saturday, July 1, 2017

Speaking at the Wednesday event, Jeffress praised Trump as “the most pro-faith president in history” who he claimed is “on the right side of God”. POTUS responded by lauding the pastor for talking “really great about me” and separately pledging to “always celebrate and honour the Jewish people”.

He added that the Jewish religion is “a cherished part of our family”, in an apparent nod to the fact that his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are Jewish.

Netizens, meanwhile, remained at loggerheads over the Hanukkah reception, with some touting Trump as “the greatest friend of Israel among all US presidents” and Robert Jeffress as a “great pastor”.

Where is the controversy??? — Tantrum Amin Dada (@DadaTantrum) December 13, 2019

Stop this nonsense. Trump's daughter, son in law and grandchildren are Jewish. Trump is the greatest friend of Isreal among all U.S. presidents. — Mike M. Hayden (@MikeMHayden1) December 13, 2019

So now Trump is anti Jew?

You liberals are really grasping at straws.

This President has supported Israel more than any previous President — Bill Craig (@jwc121546) December 13, 2019

don't all pastors think that? — Keith Spurr (@KeithSperr) December 13, 2019

Great Pastor. — 🇺🇸 Akon Fenty 🇺🇸 (@AkonFenty) December 13, 2019

Others were not that polite, issuing sarcastic tweets in which they specifically expressed surprise over an “anti-Semite pastor” being invited at the Hanukkah celebration.

Next week, Trump hosts a Buddhist Monk to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. — Jazz Man (@rboc15) December 13, 2019

This is the Jews best friend. When trump says he likes you beware. — Lee Barnhart (@LeeBarnhart3) December 13, 2019

How biblical of him, unacceptable! — *bedroom door slam* (@waco_sleaze) December 13, 2019

He disgusts me... — Populares SETX (@PopularesSetx) December 13, 2019

Another charlatan in the white house. — DebraO (@liberalhonesty) December 13, 2019

Trump hosts ant-Semite and says he likes Jews. What a joke. Trump wants their money and vote. Other than that he has no use for Jews. — Mr Mo (@USSuckingBad) December 13, 2019

Hanukkah starts on December 22. Why are they having a party now. Why invite an anti-Semite pastor to a Jewish party. — maryhelen (@FFaxhdr) December 13, 2019

Jeffress has made a spate of controversial comments about other faiths in the past, including in 2010, when he told the Trinity Broadcasting Network that Islam and Mormonism are “heresies from the pit of hell”, and that “you can’t be saved being a Jew”.

In a 2008 sermon, he preached that “hell is not only going to be populated by murderers and drug dealers and child abusers”.

“Not only do religions like Mormonism, Islam, Judaism, Hinduism, not only do they lead people away from the true God, they lead people to an eternity of separation from God in hell. […] Hell is going to be filled with good religious people who have rejected the truth of Christ,” he claimed.

Trump, for his part, sparked outrage among the Jewish community in the US in August, when he suggested without clarifying that American Jews who vote for Democrats are disloyal.