Register
11:28 GMT +313 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump attends a ceremony with Ivory Coast Vice President Daniel Kablan Duncan at the Presidential Palace, 16 April 2019, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

    Ivanka Trumps Melania: First Daughter Makes it to Forbes’ ‘World’s Most Powerful Women’ List

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107491/11/1074911139.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912131077561244-ivanka-trumps-melania-first-daughter-makes-it-to-forbes-words-most-powerful-women-list/

    Forbes started publishing its annual list of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women in 2004, determining the ranking by examining candidates' net worth, mentions in the media and influence in particular spheres, with Ivanka Trump first making the cut in 2017.

    Ivanka Trump, a senior adviser to her father US President Donald Trump, has made it into Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women 2019 list at number 42, two below Queen Elizabeth II, thus beating stepmother Melania Trump.

    The First Lady was conspicuously absent from the list.

    For the 2019 roster, Forbes cited Ivanka Trump’s role in the White House when explaining her standing in the list, referencing the administration’s statements that she “helped push for the childcare tax credit passed in 2017 and the creation of a workforce apprentice program.”

    ​As netizens weighed in on the news, many commented that the ranking had less to do with Ivanka Trump’s achievement and more with her father’s role.

    ​Other netizens applauded Forbes’ decision.

    ​Ivanka Trump debuted on the Forbes list in 2017 at number 19.

    Forbes wrote at the time that only one Trump had made the cut, and it was not the First Lady.

    Since its inception in 2004, it was the first time the annual directory of the women who “matter most on the global stage” failed to include the wife of the US president, while also the only time a First Daughter had made the ranking.

    As opposed to Ivanka Trump, the First Lady had appeared to have assumed a far quieter role.

    Melania Trump
    © Photo : Melania Trump/twitter
    Melania Trump

    In 2018 the former real estate executive dropped five spots from #19 to #24, but still ranked near women such as Queen Elizabeth II, Lauren Powell Jobs, and Oprah Winfrey.

    ‘Cordial, Not Close’

    The news comes as Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump’s relationship has been described as “cordial” but “not close” by CNN reporter Kate Bennett in her explosive new book, "Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography".

    Ivanka, Melania and Donald Trump
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Ivanka, Melania and Donald Trump

    The White House press corps journalist claims in her book that Melania Trump, 49, wields a lot more personal power than people assume, painting FLOTUS as “powerful and influential” in the White House, often weighing in on her husband’s decisions “both politically and in the way he manages his staff”.

    The new book also claims to shed light on the First Lady’s tense relationship with Trump’s 38-year-old daughter Ivanka, who works in the White House as a senior adviser to her father.

    According to New York Times, Bennett wrote:

    “The trips were, according to a source, too close for comfort for Melania, who thought Ivanka was invading her turf.”

    She added the infamous “I really don’t care, do you” jacket was a jab at Ivanka in Texas.

    There have been other reports of the two women tussling for power.

    Vicky Ward, author of “Kushner, Inc.: Greed. Ambition. Corruption”, opened up on the tensions between the two on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert.

    She said:

    “Melania Trump is the only person in my book who has ever successfully stood up to Ivanka Trump and won.”

    The former White House employee and author said the women argued over office space in the East Wing.

    Ward claimed Ivanka had a “Trump family office" drawn up for the East Wing.

    The author said:

    “This is normally the territory of the First Lady.”

     

    Related:

    Only Melania Can Say No to Ivanka Trump, 'Kushner Inc.' Author Claims
    'Imperious Delegator': Ivanka's Husband Jared Kushner ‘Sinister as Donald Trump', Book Claims
    ‘Nepotism Barbie:’ Twitterati Rips to Pieces Ivanka Trump Over Her Bragging About Employment Rise
    What Does Melania Think of Ivanka Trump?
    What Ex-Spy Did Ivanka Trump Have a ‘Personal’ Relationship With?
    Tags:
    Forbes, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of Government
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of State
    Triggered by TIME
    Chilly Climate
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse