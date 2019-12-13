Register
    In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020.

    Hunter Biden Expected to Disclose Burisma Earnings in Child Support Trial

    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    A child support lawsuit leveled against Hunter Biden by the mother of his alleged love child may result in the formal release of income he received while employed by Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, according to documents recently filed in an Arkansas court.

    Attorneys for Arkansas native Lunden Alexis Roberts filed a total of 47 requests for admission in the Independence County Circuit Court on December 9. The requests, which come amid the 28-year-old’s child support suit against Hunter Biden, demand the son of Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden produce financial documents relating to his income in recent years.

    Roberts, known as “Dallas” at the Mpire Club in Washington, DC, allegedly became involved with Biden around the same time he was dating his late brother’s widow, Hallie Biden, and gave birth to their alleged child in August 2018.

    While a late November court filing revealed Biden is “not contesting paternity,” the 49-year-old did claim that he wanted to reach a “temporary” child support agreement that was fair due to “significant debts” incurred following his 2017 divorce from Kathleen Biden, his wife of 24 years and mother to three of his children. Biden initially denied having intercourse with Roberts, but appears to have changed his story since a DNA test reportedly revealed he was the father of the child.

    It’s currently alleged that Biden received $50,000 per month while serving on Burisma’s board from April 2014 to April 2019 - despite having no relevant experience with the natural gas industry.

    “In an effort to demonstrate to this court my good faith, I attest that I am unemployed and have had no monthly income since May 2019,” his statement in the November filing read.

    In a protective order statement filed last month, Biden’s legal team noted the likelihood that their client’s “private financial records will be used in an inappropriate and malicious manner for reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with these proceedings is exceedingly high.”

    “My client just wants to get child support for her child. She is not trying to hurt Joe Biden or help Donald Trump,” Clint Lancaster, Roberts’ attorney, said in an interview with CNBC, adding that the suit has “no political motivation.”

    “Our firm has not been asked to do anything by either conservatives or Democrats,” Lancaster claimed. “We are just litigating a child support case.”

    In a recent letter issued prior to Roberts’ December 9 request filing, Judge Don McSpadden, who is presiding over the child support case, blasted both parties for their lack of transparency.

    “I do not want to have this drug out, nor do I want to have to drag out the monies these individuals may have received in any form or fashion,” McSpadden said in a December 3 letter, reported CNBC. “It concerns me that the only information supplied to the Court so far concerning employment of either party has been unemployment or underemployment.”

    He went on to say that he will be treating the child support trial “like any other paternity case” and highlighted that his “major and main if not only concern is this child.”

    baby, children, strippers, Hunter Biden, widow, drugs, divorce, court filing, lawsuit, strip club, Paternity, paternity claim, child support, Ukraine, natural gas, natural gas, Burisma, Beau Biden, Joe Biden
