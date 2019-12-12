Register
18:08 GMT +312 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City

    Epstein Had Huge Naked Portrait of ‘Pimp’ Ghislaine Maxwell at His Ranch, Former Employee Claims

    © AFP 2019 / Laura Cavanaugh
    US
    Get short URL
    0 32
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107755/62/1077556212.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912121077555170-epstein-had-huge-naked-portrait-of-pimp-ghislaine-maxwell-at-his-ranch-former-employee-claims/

    Ghislaine Maxwell, a central figure in the Jeffrey Epstein case, is accused of having procured girls for the late sex offender. A man who had worked for Epstein recalled seeing “modelling pictures of girls” on Maxwell’s computer.

    Jeffrey Epstein had a naked portrait of his presumed “pimp”, Ghislaine Maxwell, with her legs wide open hung up at his New Mexico ranch, a former Epstein employee has alleged.

    The employee, who worked in “internet, security and communications” for Epstein between 1999 and 2007, told The Sun that the portrait was placed in a huge bathing area.

    “There was this huge painting of Ghislaine naked with her legs open, six foot by six foot. She was on a chair, leaning back, with her legs open. You could see everything. She would definitely have posed for that. It was in the basement by the pool,” he said.

    “But he had so many photos, there were pictures everywhere. John Travolta, Bill Clinton, and there were a bunch of photos of Prince Andrew in the house, mostly in the common areas. He liked to brag about the people he knew.”

    The employee said that the photos were removed in 2005, the year he was arrested on allegations of child sexual abuse and solicitation of prostitution.

    Footage of a 2005 raid of another Epstein estate in Florida also appeared to show numerous photos of women and young girls on the walls, some of them naked.

    More than a dozen women have come forward – most of them anonymously – with accusations of sexual abuse against Epstein. One woman, a 31-year-old Michigan native identified only as ‘Jane Doe 15’, last month filed a lawsuit alleging that Epstein raped her at the New Mexico ranch when she was 15.

    Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

    Several women have claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell – the daughter of publishing tycoon Robert Maxwell and Epstein’s former girlfriend – had procured underage girls for the depraved financier. Maxwell has not been seen in public since his death; only one photo of the British socialite has emerged in recent months, showing her at a fast-food restaurant in Los Angeles. There has been no information on any charges brought against her.

    The former employee told The Sun that Maxwell spent more time at the New Mexico ranch than Epstein did, preparing for his visits. “I’d see what was on her computers, modelling pictures of girls and that kind of thing, they looked professional some of them,” he recalled.

    How did Epstein end up?

    In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty to two state charges of soliciting for prostitution, including with a minor, in a controversial deal with prosecutors that helped him avoid more serious federal charges of sex trafficking. He served 13 months in prison and registered as a sex offender. He was indicted this year again on charges of sexually exploiting and abusing dozens of minor girls, which he denied.

    The multimillionaire financier – known for his connections with high-profile politicians – was found dead in his prison cell in Manhattan on 10 August, days after the first suspected suicide attempt. Authorities ruled his death a suicide, but multiple discrepancies in the story have stoked speculation that he was actually murdered by someone who didn’t want to get exposed in case he spoke out.

    The FBI continues to investigate the child sexual abuse allegations in the Epstein case.

    ‘Prison confidante’ speaks out

    Epstein’s ‘inmate companion’ – an inmate who help observe fellow prisoners on suicide watch – said he had little doubt that the disgraced sex predator hung himself because another inmate who was held next door to Epstein heard the sound of “ripping sheets” on the night he died.

    The 69-year-old confidante, named Bill Mersey, allegedly spent two dozen hours talking to Epstein one-on-one in prison prior to his death. He told the Daily Mail that Epstein was mum about his alleged sex crimes or his victims; neither did he tell on any of his powerful friends.

    Mersey recounted: “He was always asking about how to handle fellow inmates. He felt threatened. He asked me, ‘Do I need a shvar?’ [a derogatory Yiddish word for a black person].”
    “He told me that when he grew up in Coney Island, he’d been bullied by black guys throughout his youth and he was just really scared of prison.”

    Mersey added: “I think he was more afraid because he was a rich man. He was afraid for his physical safety, he thought he was going to get his ass kicked.”

    “Mostly chomos - child molesters - hide their crime because that's the lowest thing in prison, along with being a snitch.”

     

    Tags:
    suicide, Sex Trafficking, Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of Government
    Women Rule! Top 11 Youngest Acting Female Heads of State
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse