Boy, 2, Fatally Struck by New York City Subway Train

A 2-year-old boy was struck by an oncoming train at the Fulton St. subway station in NYC's Manhattan borough on Wednesday, Fox News reported citing the local police.
According to the authorities, the child became trapped between the platform and the northbound number 2 train at 5:36 p.m., which resulted in his tragic death.
At the time, his mother was reportedly walking down the stairs holding bags and the toddler was apparently walking ahead of her.
NYCT President Andy Byford said in a statement that the incident was under investigation.
New York City Transit President Andy Byford issued the statement below on behalf of our entire organization. pic.twitter.com/j0jsU7FoQW— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) December 12, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)