Boy, 2, Fatally Struck by New York City Subway Train

After he became pinned between the platform and the train, the toddler was pulled out and transported to the hospital, but tragically died upon arrival.

A 2-year-old boy was struck by an oncoming train at the Fulton St. subway station in NYC's Manhattan borough on Wednesday, Fox News reported citing the local police.

According to the authorities, the child became trapped between the platform and the northbound number 2 train at 5:36 p.m., which resulted in his tragic death.

At the time, his mother was reportedly walking down the stairs holding bags and the toddler was apparently walking ahead of her.

NYCT President Andy Byford said in a statement that the incident was under investigation.