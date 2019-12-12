'How Do You Get Headline Like That?': Lindsey Graham Lashes Out at Media Coverage of IG Report 

In a Wednesday hearing on FBI abuses, Graham said that Crossfire Hurricane – a covert counterintelligence investigation by the FBI into suspected coordination between President Trump's 2016 campaign and the alleged Russian meddling in the election – was "probably the best name ever given to an investigation in the history of investigations" because, he exclaimed, "that's what we wound up with: a crossfire and a hurricane."

Horowitz's probe determined that the FBI complied with policies in launching the review, yet also flagged "significant concerns with how certain aspects of the investigation were conducted and supervised." Graham added that there were "a lot of media reports" with headlines that missed the mark on what conclusions should be drawn from the report.

"I remember reading all these headlines. 'Lawful investigation with a few irregularities.' 'Everything OK, low-level people kind of got off track.' If that's what you get out of this report, you clearly didn't read it," he said. “If that's your takeaway, that this thing was lawfully predicated, and that's the main point, you missed the entire report. How do you get a headline like that?" he asked. "That's what you want it to be. You want it to be that and nothing more," Graham said.

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee added that the media coverage has been biased against President Trump, noting that “if this had been a Democratic president going through what President Trump had gone through, that would not have been the headline. The headline would be,'The FBI takes law into its own hands: Biased agents cut corners, lie to the court, ignore exoneration.'"