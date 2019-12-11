Register
13:49 GMT +311 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Segments of the first border wall in Texas since President Trump took office as seen near Donna, Texas, U.S. December 8, 2019

    US National Defence Authorization Act: From Space Force to Trump Wall

    © REUTERS / VERONICA CARDENAS
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107754/15/1077541592.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912111077541720-us-house-senate-defence-authorization-act/

    The bill, which is yet to be signed by President Donald Trump, has already been touted by the House Armed Services Committee as “the product of months of hard-fought, but always civil and ultimately productive, negotiations” between the two chambers of US Congress.

    Later on Wednesday, the House is due to vote on the 2020 National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA), which specifically singles out a new Space Force among other US policies and leaves out border wall restrictions.

    The 3,488-page document approves allocating $738 billion in defence spending for 2020, not least a 3.1% pay raise for US troops. It also drops limits on President Donald Trump’s authorisation pertaining to a possible US war against Iran.

    “This conference report is the product of months of hard-fought, but always civil and ultimately productive, negotiations,” the bipartisan leaders of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees said in a joint statement.

    They lauded the NDAA for “positioning our Armed Forces to meet the next wave of threats outlined in the National Defence Strategy, reforming the business side of the Pentagon, and most importantly, caring for our service members and their families.”

    Defence Bill Nods Space Force

    Under the bill, the Space Force would be added under Title 10 of US Code, in what is expected to be crucial to finally turn the force into a fully independent military branch.

    According to the defence bill, the Space Force will be established within the Air Force and its chief will report to the secretary of the Air Force, but will still be a separate member in the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

    Additionally, the NDAA would authorise 12 more F-35 fighter jets for the US Air Force (USAF) than the Trump administration requested, also approving supplies to the USAF of eight new Boeing F-15EX fighters and the Navy with three Arleigh Burke destroyers, a new frigate, two more amphibious warships and three unmanned surface vessels.

    NDAA on Trump Border Wall

    Separately, the NDAA left out provisions related to Democrats’ drive to include limits on President Trump’s ability to transfer funds to build the border wall with Mexico in the bill.

    A report summary said that representatives of both Democratic and Republican parties “intend to continue monitoring border support missions and assessing the impact on military readiness, but deferred final decisions on border security support to the FY20 Appropriations process”.

    In particular, the document would limit the president’s special transfer authority to $2 billion rather than $500 million the House sought.

    The bill also includes a ban on US aerial refuelling for the Saudi-led coalition’s military operations in Yemen, and rejects House provisions to bar unauthorised use of force against Iran, which is related the annulment of the 2002 resolution which authorised the Iraq War

    Also, the NDAA would impose sanctions on companies taking part in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to transport the fuel from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

    The leaders of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees agreed on the NDAA late on Monday. The Senate vote on the bill will be followed by President Trump signing the document shortly after.

    Related:

    Nearly 97% of German Companies in Russia Support Nord Stream 2 Project – Study
    US Space Force to Cost Nearly $2 Billion - CBO Report
    Trump Space Force 'a Case of Political Ego' - Professor
    US Slapping Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 ‘Absolutely Unacceptable’, German Lawmaker Says
    Tags:
    Pentagon, war, Nord Stream 2, Space Force, sanctions, bill, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Planning the Best Trip Ever: Top 10 Fascinating Sites to Visit in 2020
    Planning the Best Trip Ever: Top 10 Fascinating Sites to Visit in 2020
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse