Juice Wrld Was Given Opioid Antidote By Federal Agent Before His Death - Police

Police said they found drugs and guns on the private plane the rapper had been in before he died on 8 December. An initial autopsy was inconclusive as doctors say further tests need to be conducted to establish the 21-year-old's cause of death.

Rapper Juice Wrld was given an opioid antidote before his death by one of the agents who searched his plane police said. Law enforcement officials were waiting for the private jet the artist and his entourage arrived on in Chicago after they were informed that illegal substances and guns were on board the plane coming from Los Angeles. The subsequent search uncovered 41 bags of marijuana, six bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup, two 9mm pistols, a 40-calibre pistol, a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets, The New York Times reported citing local authorities.

It was during this search that Juice Wrld, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, began convulsing. The artist’s girlfriend was asked whether he had ingested any drugs to which she replied that the 21-year-old takes the painkiller Percocet and has a “drug problem”, the Chicago Tribune reported. One of the agents then administered Narcan, a drug used to revive people thought to be overdosing on opioids. Higgins woke up, but was incoherent. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m.

Police said they do not suspect foul play in his death. An autopsy conducted on 9 December was inconclusive.

​Juice Wrld rose to fame in 2018 with music critics calling the 21-year-old the rising star of the US rap scene. He was signed by Interscope records for a $3 million record deal and his second album Death Race for Love topped the Billboard charts this year.