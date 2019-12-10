Chemistry Nobel Prize Winner Arnold Joins Alphabet Board of Directors - Google CEO

"I'm thrilled to welcome @francesarnold to the Alphabet Board of Directors. Frances brings incredible academic and industry expertise with a career spanning chemistry, engineering, renewable energy and more -- and a Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Looking forward to working with her!" Pichai tweeted.
I’m thrilled to welcome @francesarnold to the Alphabet Board of Directors. Frances brings incredible academic and industry expertise with a career spanning chemistry, engineering, renewable energy and more -- and a Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Looking forward to working with her!— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 9, 2019
In 2018, Arnold was awarded the prize "for the directed evolution of enzymes", proteins that catalyse chemical reactions. Her research focuses on the importance of more environmentally friendly manufacturing of chemical substances, such as pharmaceuticals, and the production of renewable fuels.
Along with her, the prize was also awarded to George P. Smith (University of Missouri, Columbia, USA) and Sir Gregory P. Winter (MRC's Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge) for their works researching the "phage display of peptides and antibodies".
All comments
Show new comments (0)