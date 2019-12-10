Alaskan Dentist Seth Lookhart Who Rode Hoverboard on Duty Faces Patient in Court - Reports

A video pictures Seth Lookhart standing on his hoverboard over a sedated patient while pulling out a tooth. Upon finishing the operation, he rolls out of the room, takes off his gloves and goes away on the self-balancing scooter.

On Wednesday, Veronica Wilhelm, the patient from the footage, said if she had not been unconscious she would have told the doctor: "Hell, no!”, Ars Technica news outlet reported on Monday.

“[You] probably could've been a really good dentist. I don't have anything bad to say about taking out my tooth, I appreciate that, but I just think that what you did was outrageous, narcissistic you know, and crazy”, she added while addressing Seth Lookhart.

According to the Associated Press, the woman also said that she was furious to know that the doctor sedated her son for an ordinary teeth cleaning.

In court, Lookhart’s defence attorney Paul Stockler apologized to Wilhelm, saying that it was "absolutely stupid" on his part to use the scooter.

But he added that he did not think that the use of hoverboard should be punishable. “I’ve seen much more dangerous things where no doctor has been charged”, Stockler said.

Dentist Seth Lookhart has faced a total of 43 charges, including unnecessarily sedating patients and stealing $250,000 from his partners, the Digital Weekly reported.

In 2017, the doctor also faced multiple charges over needlessly sedating patients and money fraud.