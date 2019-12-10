Disney Sets Record as Its Box Office Total Hits $10 billion - Reports

The Walt Disney Company has distributed seven films out of this year's top ten list: 'Avengers: Endgame', 'The Lion King', 'Spider-Man: Far from Home', 'Captain Marvel', 'Toy Story 4', 'Aladdin', and 'Frozen 2'.

The company has earned more than $10 billion in box office sales, which is a new record, after its movie Frozen 2 was atop another weekend box office, Axios newsletter reported.

According to Axios, Disney's success partly stems from the strategy to invest in major tentpole franchises, like Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

The record has sparked calls by anti-monopoly proponents for regulators to carefully examine The Walt Disney Company's box office dominance as its income is expected to make up around 40% of all box office revenues for the year of 2019.

Disney's purchase of 21st Century Fox has not contributed to such an outstanding result, Axios said.

The success is remarkable because its next Star Wars film, ‘Rise of Skywalker’, has yet to be released.