US Illegal Border Crossings Down 70% Since May Crisis - Customs Agency

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The number of illegal immigrants apprehended trying to cross the United States' land border from Mexico was 70 percent lower in November than it had been in May while seizures of prohibited drugs are rising dramatically, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a media release.

"CBP enforcement actions decreased about six percent in November as compared to October and represent a 70 percent decrease since the peak of the crisis in May", the release said on Monday.

November 2019 CBP total enforcement actions amounted to 42,649 - a six percent decline in inadmissible aliens at ports of entry and a five percent decline in Border Patrol apprehensions over the previous month of October, the release said.

The historic flood of Central American family units illegally crossing the SW border has decreased by 85% since the height of the crisis in May, with @CBP total enforcement actions down by over 70%. https://t.co/armz89q3Xn — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 9, 2019

CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan said in the release that those who present themselves as families after crossing the border illegally will no longer be released into the United States.

.@CBPMarkMorgan: The message is clear—don’t give away your life savings to the smugglers and risk the lives of your family. You will no longer be allowed to exploit our laws and be allowed into our country. pic.twitter.com/IvMP3HOBQ2 — CBP (@CBP) December 9, 2019

CBP's southwest border enforcement actions in this fiscal year to date are 29 percent lower than for the same period last fiscal year, the release said.

Also, in November, CBP officers and Border Patrol agents intercepted more than 82,100 pounds of drugs - a 32 percent increase over October, the release added.