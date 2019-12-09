Pentagon Seeks Private Partners in Drive to Dominate Global 5G Domain

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Defence said in a special notice on Monday that it has issued a follow-up request for private industry proposals to develop 5G technology with military applications.

"The Department of Defence issued a second special notice on Monday calling for additional industry input on 5G technology development", the notice said.

According to the notice, the US Army Contracting Command has entered into an agreement with the National Spectrum Consortium for five years so that the government and industry can develop spectrum access technologies and protect US activity in the electromagnetic spectrum domain.

"Only one such Consortium, the National Spectrum Consortium, encompasses the expertise, knowledge, technologies, and innovation needed to perform coordinated research and development to advance better use of the electromagnetic spectrum", the notice added.

In October, Deputy Undersecretary of Defence for Research and Engineering Lisa Porter said that experiments would be carried out at four site locations on using 5G to expand the use of virtual reality systems in training and mission planning, improving logistics and dynamic spectrum sharing.