Singer Linda Ronstadt Tells Pompeo What He Should Do to Be Loved - Report

The US State Department on Saturday night hosted a reception to celebrate this year’s five recipients of Kennedy Center Honors, among whom were Linda Ronstadt; Sally Field; popular music group Earth, Wind and Fire; conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and a Sesame Street puppeteer.

American singer Linda Ronstadt on Saturday criticized US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Kennedy Center celebration, hosted at the State Department’s diplomatic greeting rooms, according to Variety Magazine.

At the beginning of the dinner, which usually takes place one day ahead of the main gala, Pompeo reportedly alluded to Ronstadt’s 1975 hit cover of the “When I Be Loved”, saying: “As I travel the world, I wonder when will I be loved”.

Following the dinner, Ronstadt, who was a rock queen in the '70s and early '80s, responded to the top diplomat's remark after receiving her ribbon.

“I’d like to say to Mr. Pompeo, who wonders when he’ll be loved, it’s when he stops enabling Donald Trump,” the artist was reported to have said, leaving the audience shocked.

The life of the 73-year-old Ronstadt is a subject of a documentary film titled “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice”, which was initially released in September in theatres and is set to debut on CNN in January 2020.