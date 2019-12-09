Register
03:29 GMT +309 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, talks about the approaching midterm election during an interview with The Associated Press, Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, in Washington

    Steve Bannon: Hillary Clinton ‘Waiting’ to Enter 2020 Race to ‘Save Democratic Party’ From Bloomberg

    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107523/54/1075235437.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912091077518089-steve-bannon-hillary-clinton-waiting-to-enter-2020-race-to-save-democratic-party-from-bloomberg/

    Businessman and former mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg, recently joined the race to win the Democratic Party nomination for the US 2020 presidential election, and has claimed that he intends to “defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America”.

    Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist and CEO of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, announced on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that he expects former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to enter the 2020 presidential race because she wants to  “save the Democratic Party” from billionaire Bloomberg.

    “Hillary Clinton is waiting for her shot to come in and say, 'I’m going to save the Democratic Party,' that Michael Bloomberg is a liberal or moderate Republican. He’s not a Democrat,” Bannon claimed.

    Bannon offered that his assertions have been confirmed by Clinton’s Wednesday interview on SiriusXM Radio's "Howard Stern Show".

    The former White House official stated that none of the candidates can win the Democratic primary and declared that Clinton is “waiting in the wings” to enter the presidential race.

    Rumors that Clinton, Trump's rival in the 2016 election, would enter the 2020 Democratic presidential race have circulated since a long time ago, although the former first lady has consistently ruled out a third presidential run, arguing that she is still making up her mind about the future.

    Related:

    Chicken Soup for Also-Rans: Hillary Clinton Gives a Pep Talk to 2020 Race Losers
    ‘Spill Bill?’ Ex-President Fuels Speculations Hillary Clinton May Run in 2020 With Nebulous Remark
    Tulsi Gabbard Rejects Claims By Steve Bannon She Was Interviewed for Trump Administration Job
    ‘Corruption Is Your Power': Fiery Backlash as Hillary Clinton Quotes Beyonce Amid 2020 Bid Rumours
    Trump’s Former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon Wants to Buy The Daily Telegraph – Report
    Tags:
    Democratic primary, Democratic Party, Steve Bannon, Michael Bloomberg, 2020 election, Hillary Clinton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astride Together: Wives of World Leaders Enjoying Horseback Riding
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse