Steve Bannon: Hillary Clinton ‘Waiting’ to Enter 2020 Race to ‘Save Democratic Party’ From Bloomberg

Businessman and former mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg, recently joined the race to win the Democratic Party nomination for the US 2020 presidential election, and has claimed that he intends to “defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America”.

Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist and CEO of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, announced on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that he expects former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to enter the 2020 presidential race because she wants to “save the Democratic Party” from billionaire Bloomberg.

“Hillary Clinton is waiting for her shot to come in and say, 'I’m going to save the Democratic Party,' that Michael Bloomberg is a liberal or moderate Republican. He’s not a Democrat,” Bannon claimed.

Bannon offered that his assertions have been confirmed by Clinton’s Wednesday interview on SiriusXM Radio's "Howard Stern Show".

The former White House official stated that none of the candidates can win the Democratic primary and declared that Clinton is “waiting in the wings” to enter the presidential race.

Rumors that Clinton, Trump's rival in the 2016 election, would enter the 2020 Democratic presidential race have circulated since a long time ago, although the former first lady has consistently ruled out a third presidential run, arguing that she is still making up her mind about the future.