Nadler’s Boasting of 'Three Minutes Flat' Impeachment Conviction of Trump Leaves Twitter Perplexed

Democratic representative Jerrold Nadler said that the House has enough evidence against Trump to cause a jury to convict him in what he described as “three minutes flat.”
“We have a very rock solid case. The case we have if presented to a jury would be a guilty verdict in about three minutes flat,” the congressman asserted on CNN Sunday.
Nadler says Dems have a "rock-solid" case for impeachment: "I think the case we have, if presented to a jury, would be a guilty verdict in about three minutes flat." pic.twitter.com/iXohKqFWKl— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) December 8, 2019
Nadler slammed the Trump administration’s claims that House Democrats do not have enough evidence to prove that Trump withheld up to $400 million in military aid to Ukraine as a means of pressuring Kiev to launch an investigation into allegations against Trump’s 2020 political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
“There is considerable direct evidence. it ill behooves a president or his partisans to say you don’t have enough direct evidence when the reason we don’t have even more evidence is the president has ordered everybody in the executive branch not to cooperate with Congress in the impeachment inquiry,” noted Nadler.
Nadler’s remark gave a way for Twitterians to joke that the suggestion was unrealistic, with some users suggesting that the case would more likely be dropped in “three minutes flat” if the US President is convicted.
Hyperbole--you can’t do anything in court that takes three minutes. LOL— Gary Hutto (@GaryHutto68) December 8, 2019
@RepJerryNadler Oh please 😂😂😂😂😂😂 NOT A CHANCE @POTUS would be convicted in criminal court. It would be dismissed in three minutes flat you dolt. Just because you keep saying he’s a criminal doesn’t make it so. You and your cohorts are the ones embarrassing us. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/PiuA9yx5el— Bohemian59❌💙🇺🇸❤️ (@Arteesta1959) December 8, 2019
In three minutes "flat." I though he said three minutes "fat." pic.twitter.com/Uxmns7MHCe— flyoverland (@flyoverland) December 8, 2019
It would be thrown out by a judge before it even reached a jury.— name (@name51932321) December 8, 2019
The only thing that would happen in three minutes is Jerry Nadler eating half a dozen Big Macs.— TruthSeeker (@EngagedPatriot) December 8, 2019
Jerry Nadler and all the Democrats are delusional and completely lost it they have no idea what’s going to happen to them neither does the media.— brotherwatt (@brotherwatt65) December 8, 2019
It would be thrown out in two minutes— Rick Wilson (@scribewilson) December 8, 2019
Yes, but something tells me we’re going to have to hear about it a lot longer than 3 minutes— Tom Raker (@tom_raker) December 8, 2019
Nadler bs: Dems have “rock solid case” against POTUS that, if presented to a jury, would [result in] a guilty verdict in about three minutes flat." Reality: (1)"Night-School" Nadler is not a trial lawyer and (2) Most of the evidence would not be admissible or ever seen by a jury.— Gerald D. W. North (@RealGeraldNorth) December 8, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)