Nadler’s Boasting of 'Three Minutes Flat' Impeachment Conviction of Trump Leaves Twitter Perplexed

Chairman of the US House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, set Twitter afire during an interview on CNN on Sunday following remarks about the ongoing impeachment against US President Donald Trump.

Democratic representative Jerrold Nadler said that the House has enough evidence against Trump to cause a jury to convict him in what he described as “three minutes flat.”

“We have a very rock solid case. The case we have if presented to a jury would be a guilty verdict in about three minutes flat,” the congressman asserted on CNN Sunday.

Nadler says Dems have a "rock-solid" case for impeachment: "I think the case we have, if presented to a jury, would be a guilty verdict in about three minutes flat." pic.twitter.com/iXohKqFWKl — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) December 8, 2019

Nadler slammed the Trump administration’s claims that House Democrats do not have enough evidence to prove that Trump withheld up to $400 million in military aid to Ukraine as a means of pressuring Kiev to launch an investigation into allegations against Trump’s 2020 political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“There is considerable direct evidence. it ill behooves a president or his partisans to say you don’t have enough direct evidence when the reason we don’t have even more evidence is the president has ordered everybody in the executive branch not to cooperate with Congress in the impeachment inquiry,” noted Nadler.

Nadler’s remark gave a way for Twitterians to joke that the suggestion was unrealistic, with some users suggesting that the case would more likely be dropped in “three minutes flat” if the US President is convicted.

Hyperbole--you can’t do anything in court that takes three minutes. LOL — Gary Hutto (@GaryHutto68) December 8, 2019

@RepJerryNadler Oh please 😂😂😂😂😂😂 NOT A CHANCE @POTUS would be convicted in criminal court. It would be dismissed in three minutes flat you dolt. Just because you keep saying he’s a criminal doesn’t make it so. You and your cohorts are the ones embarrassing us. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/PiuA9yx5el — Bohemian59❌💙🇺🇸❤️ (@Arteesta1959) December 8, 2019

In three minutes "flat." I though he said three minutes "fat." pic.twitter.com/Uxmns7MHCe — flyoverland (@flyoverland) December 8, 2019

It would be thrown out by a judge before it even reached a jury. — name (@name51932321) December 8, 2019

The only thing that would happen in three minutes is Jerry Nadler eating half a dozen Big Macs. — TruthSeeker (@EngagedPatriot) December 8, 2019 Jerry Nadler and all the Democrats are delusional and completely lost it they have no idea what’s going to happen to them neither does the media. — brotherwatt (@brotherwatt65) December 8, 2019

It would be thrown out in two minutes — Rick Wilson (@scribewilson) December 8, 2019

Yes, but something tells me we’re going to have to hear about it a lot longer than 3 minutes — Tom Raker (@tom_raker) December 8, 2019