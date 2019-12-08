Donald Trump has repeatedly slammed the Democrat-initiated impeachment probe as a "hoax" and "witch hunt" designed to prevent him from governing the country. He has specifically criticised the lack of due process in the investigation and that he is unable opportunity to call witnesses and defend himself.

US President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to once again lambast the impeachment probe led by Democrats in the US House of Representatives, accusing them of trying to change the impeachment guidelines two days before the start of the hearings. He argued that the move is designed to "change the rules of the game", which the Democrats are purportedly losing due to failing to gather enough facts to actually impeach POTUS.

Less than 48 hours before start of the Impeachment Hearing Hoax, on Monday, the No Due Process, Do Nothing Democrats are, believe it or not, changing the Impeachment Guidelines because the facts are not on their side. When you can’t win the game, change the rules! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2019

Trump's tirade apparently refers to House Judiciary Committee head Jerry Nadler releasing a report on the constitutional grounds for impeaching POTUS on 7 December, with the next round of impeachment hearings starting on 9 December.​ The report is essentially an update to the general impeachment guidelines, which explain when and how a US president can be impeached.

The report published by Nadler specifically addresses several points of criticism from Trump and the White House of the ongoing impeachment effort without altering anything else, contributing to POTUS' accusations against the Democrats of trying to change the game rules to fit their needs.

Nadler's amendments to the rules of impeachment addressed the way president's order to defy subpoenas should be treated and whether he can be impeached for abuse of power, even if the intended abuse was prevented. The Saturday report also justified the Democrats' decision to commence the impeachment ahead of the 2020 election, despite Trump running for a second term.

On North Korean Denuclearisation

Trump also opined on Twitter that despite the statements of North Korean representative at the UN, Pyongyang has no reason to abandon its denuclearisation pledge made during the US-DPRK summit in Singapore in 2018.

"Kim Jong Un is too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way. He signed a strong Denuclearization Agreement with me in Singapore. He does not want to void his special relationship with the President of the United States […]North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, has tremendous economic potential, but it must denuclearize as promised", he stated.

His statement comes a day after North Korea’s Permanent Representative to the UN Kim Song said that the issue of denuclearisation had already been removed from the agenda of negotiations with the US.

Talks between the US and DPRK on the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula stalled amid an arms test conducted by Pyongyang, although it has not carried out nuclear tests or launches of long-range missiles since these negotiations started last year.