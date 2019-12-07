Register
    Ivanka Trump speaks to open a meeting of the President's Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (PITF), in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, on the White House complex, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Washington.

    ‘Nepotism Barbie:’ Twitterati Rips to Pieces Ivanka Trump Over Her Bragging About Employment Rise

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    First Daughter Ivanka Trump reported a slight decline in the unemployment rate in November as one that “crushes expectations", however the public retorted that it would hardly come as a surprise given the start of the Christmas season across the country.

    Ivanka Trump has yet again drawn the ire of the public after bragging about a recent boom in jobs in the US.  She cited reports saying that nonfarm payrolls went up by 266,000 this November, sending the unemployment rate down from 3.6% to 3.5%, back to their 2019 low and reaching the lowest jobless rate since 1969. 

    Many applauded the first daughter and White House senior adviser's tweet.

    “More great news for the country!” one said in a shoutout to the statistics, while another shifted the focus on to Trump’s tenure crediting POTUS:

     “Thank you for your leadership Mr President and thank you for everything you have accomplished!!!!!”, user Michael Lanza stated.

    Many others likewise expressed their appreciation:

    Many, however, seized the chance to jeer at Ivanka, of her reportedly being in a dubious position to boast about the Trump administration’s accomplishments in terms of employment:

     “As if she cares how the 'unwashed' are being slaughtered, whilst daddy is getting $Millions from the #NRA, & #Russianmoney THROUGH the #NRA! trump doesn't even bother PRETENDING any more, the #GOP have given him the green light to do whatever #Russia tells him to do!” one user responded whereas another questioned how things are with the national debt:

    “This helps China Not us", a different user retorted to her tweet, while another posted laconically:

    “From Propaganda Barbie".

    “Great, now go get a new outfit and your hair and makeup done for the next photo op princess vanky. Chop chop!!” another dropped tauntingly.

    The starkest remarks contained comparisons with Obama’s term, with some increasingly calling Ivanka a “nepotism Barbie":

    Some meanwhile strssed the temporary growth is apparently all due to seasonal jobs, finding fault with Ivanka not keeping that fact in mind:

    Data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) indicated that over Trump's 33 months in the White House, the administration has created an estimated 6.25 million jobs.

    The US president previously praised daughter Ivanka for the creation of “millions of jobs”, while addressing the issue at a meeting with the nation’s governors in February. The Pledge of American Workers, led by Ivanka, is committed to the expansion of “programmes that educate, train, and reskill American workers from high-school age to near-retirement".

