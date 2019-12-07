‘Nepotism Barbie:’ Twitterati Rips to Pieces Ivanka Trump Over Her Bragging About Employment Rise

First Daughter Ivanka Trump reported a slight decline in the unemployment rate in November as one that “crushes expectations", however the public retorted that it would hardly come as a surprise given the start of the Christmas season across the country.

Ivanka Trump has yet again drawn the ire of the public after bragging about a recent boom in jobs in the US. She cited reports saying that nonfarm payrolls went up by 266,000 this November, sending the unemployment rate down from 3.6% to 3.5%, back to their 2019 low and reaching the lowest jobless rate since 1969.

Many applauded the first daughter and White House senior adviser's tweet.

“More great news for the country!” one said in a shoutout to the statistics, while another shifted the focus on to Trump’s tenure crediting POTUS:

“Thank you for your leadership Mr President and thank you for everything you have accomplished!!!!!”, user Michael Lanza stated.

Many others likewise expressed their appreciation:

256,000 jobs created last month

***Wages +3.1% beating consensus

Past Reports Revised higher +41,000



Part-time, full-time and seasonal wages are all up across the board



This is a good thing for America, and shouldn’t be political or partisan — ScottB (@SCTYB) December 6, 2019

Many, however, seized the chance to jeer at Ivanka, of her reportedly being in a dubious position to boast about the Trump administration’s accomplishments in terms of employment:

“As if she cares how the 'unwashed' are being slaughtered, whilst daddy is getting $Millions from the #NRA, & #Russianmoney THROUGH the #NRA! trump doesn't even bother PRETENDING any more, the #GOP have given him the green light to do whatever #Russia tells him to do!” one user responded whereas another questioned how things are with the national debt:

What's up with national debt? — Matt Luke (@BML5845) December 6, 2019

“This helps China Not us", a different user retorted to her tweet, while another posted laconically:

“From Propaganda Barbie".

“Great, now go get a new outfit and your hair and makeup done for the next photo op princess vanky. Chop chop!!” another dropped tauntingly.

The starkest remarks contained comparisons with Obama’s term, with some increasingly calling Ivanka a “nepotism Barbie":

Job growth is DOWN 15% under Trump from Obama-era levels. — Malarkey 🤪 March for Progress (@march4progress) December 6, 2019

Here are some facts, #NepotismBarbie.... Daddy still underperforming President Obama whonresuced the economy from the GFC pic.twitter.com/tyEwCYUjYi — Mark Hilton Buckman (@markhiltonbuck) December 6, 2019

BOOM 💥NEPOTISM STILL AT THE WHITE HOUSE — Big Ragu (@OG_Big_Ragu) December 6, 2019

Some meanwhile strssed the temporary growth is apparently all due to seasonal jobs, finding fault with Ivanka not keeping that fact in mind:

Yeah, companies are gearing up for the HOLIDAY rush #DumbAss — Stuart Morrell (@orlandosgm) December 6, 2019

Holiday hirings?🤔 — robert emmett (@irishbark) December 6, 2019

Seasonal hiring. Boom! — Harvey (@GoetschP) December 6, 2019

Data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) indicated that over Trump's 33 months in the White House, the administration has created an estimated 6.25 million jobs.

The US president previously praised daughter Ivanka for the creation of “millions of jobs”, while addressing the issue at a meeting with the nation’s governors in February. The Pledge of American Workers, led by Ivanka, is committed to the expansion of “programmes that educate, train, and reskill American workers from high-school age to near-retirement".