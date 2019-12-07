Woman Reportedly Stung by Scorpion During United Airlines Flight

A woman travelling from San Francisco to Atlanta via United Airlines ended her journey in pain after being stung by a scorpion in-flight.
According to the woman, who prefered to remain unidentified, she began to feel a stinging sensation in the air. After the pain intensified, she went to the bathroom where the scorpion dropped out of her pants and was then captured by the plane's crew.
Woman Allegedly Stung by Scorpion on United Airlines Flight:https://t.co/70aGtuS7Gk#Aviation #Aircraft #Airline pic.twitter.com/hXM70oagUJ— SpeedBird (@SpeedBird_NCL) 7 декабря 2019 г.
Upon landing, the woman was checked by paramedics, who said that she would be fine.
The airline hasn't commented on the incident yet.
