Saudi Shooter Called US 'Nation of Evil' Before Attacking Pensacola Naval Base - Report

A Saudi Air Force trainee armed with a handgun killed three people Friday on the premises of a naval aviation training facility in Pensacola, Florida, before being shot dead in an exchange of fire with police. At least seven more people were injured in the incident, including two police officers.

US-based non-governmental analytical company SITE Intelligence Group alleged in a report on Friday that the shooter, earlier identified as Mohammed al-Shamrani, had posted a short anti-American manifesto on social media before the rampage at the US military installation.

SITE Intelligence Group also found similarities in the posted manifesto with some quotes by former al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, who was killed in 2011 during a special US raid Abbottabad, Pakistan.

Earlier on Friday, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud called US President Donald Trump and also extended his condolences.

"The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people".

The Royal Family of Saudi Arabia along with senior officials from the Kingdom also expressed their condolences to the American people and relatives of the victims that were killed in Pensacola.

Saudi Ambassador to the U.S. Princess @rbalsaud on the shooting incident in Florida pic.twitter.com/85pERoNt04 — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) December 6, 2019

​

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs @AdelAljubeir condemns shooting incident in Florida pic.twitter.com/F8WdvF59AH — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) December 6, 2019

​

Vice Minister of Defense Prince @Kbsalsaud condemns Florida shooting pic.twitter.com/MimBFeyIj5 — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) December 6, 2019

​

Foreign Minister Prince @FaisalbinFarhan: "Today's tragic shooting at Pensacola, Florida was a heinous crime" pic.twitter.com/O7nxNOFpat — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) December 6, 2019

*al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.