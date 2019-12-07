US 'Will Temporarily Hold Off' Designating Mexican Drug Cartels As Terrorist Organizations - Trump

US President Donald Trump was earlier considering whether to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, which operate near the US border and have also reportedly expanded their illegal activity with human trafficking ofCentral American migrants.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador asked earlier his American counterpart to halt his decision on adding the drug criminal to the list of terror organizations. Trump said Friday, that despite the all preparations done, he would suspend the enactment of his earlier decision.

....will temporarily hold off this designation and step up our joint efforts to deal decisively with these vicious and ever-growing organizations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019

​The idea of blacklisting Mexican gangs as terrorists was floated last month by Trump after 9 people were killed - members of a Mormon religious group - in the ambush of a convoy in the Mexican state of Sonora, which is reportedly an active battleground between the Juarez and Sinaloa drug cartels.

After the massacre in Sonora that also claimed the lives of children, Trump had offered Lopez Obrador assistance to investigate the incident and to "ensure the perpetrators face justice”, according to The White House.

Earlier, Trump argued in separate statements that the US forces are on standby to "help in cleaning out these monsters" and Washington had only waited for a green light from Mexico.

The proposal to designate Mexican drug cartels - a long burning issue for the Central American nation - as terrorist organizations has reportedly raised concerns among the Mexican authorities that Washington would be able to deploy its forces to the Mexican soil, thus de-facto directly interfering in the neighboring country's domestic affairs.

In Late November, Mexican Foreign Ministry said that it was working to promote a roadmap, as a measure, that would allow reducing the flow of weapons and money to criminals and their associates across the border with the United States.