US Supreme Court Halts Ruling on Trump's Deutsche Bank Financial Records Handover to Congress

Court documents earlier revealed that US President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to block House Democrat subpoenas issued to Deutsche Bank and Capital One as a means of obtaining Trump's financial records.

On Friday, US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg temporarily blocked House Democrats from obtaining the US president's financial records.

BREAKING: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has agreed to an administrative temporary stay blocking House Democrats from obtaining the president's tax records. https://t.co/DStuis1Zoe pic.twitter.com/64z2Klhx6d — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) December 6, 2019

​Trump's defence team earlier argued that the subpoenas targeted Trump's private affairs occurring before he became president, and that the subpoenas raise "profound separation-of-powers concerns".

Earlier this year, senior Deutsche Bank Wealth Management officials were accused of repeatedly ignoring recommendations from their own money-laundering compliance experts to file suspicious activities reports on allegations of transactional activity tied to the Trump family and its various business entities, according to The New York Times, citing sources.

After the news broke in May, a group of Democratic Senators asked the US Federal Reserve to investigate Deutsche Bank ties with Trump and son-in-law and senior White House adviser, Jared Kushner.

At the time, a federal judge in New York ruled that Deutsche Bank and Capital One could give to Congress financial records related to Trump and his organization.

Deutsche Bank reportedly served as Trump's primary lender for years, while Capital One possesses financial documents related to the Trump Organization's hotel assets.

Apart from the ongoing impeachment launched in September by House Dems accusing the president of wrongdoing by pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate allegations against the Bidens, Trump is also locked in a legal battle with members of the Democratic party who have been working toward obtaining financial proof of illicit financial dealings.