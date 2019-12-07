Register
01:47 GMT +307 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley testifies during her confirmation hearing for US Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) before the Senate Foreign Relations committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC

    Ex-UN Ambassador Haley Under Fire for Claiming Charleston Shooter 'Hijacked' Confederate Flag

    © AFP 2019 / SAUL LOEB
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/104973/62/1049736262.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912071077506888-ex-un-ambassador-haley-under-fire-for-claiming-charleston-shooter-hijacked-confederate-flag/

    Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is receiving backlash for a radio broadcast in which she defended the Confederate flag and asserted that it possessed a very different connotation prior to being “hijacked” by white supremacist and mass murderer Dylann Roof.

    Appearing Friday on right-wing political commentator Glenn Beck’s radio show, Haley asserted that the Confederate flag was viewed by people in South Carolina - of which Haley was governor from 2011 to 2017 - as a symbol of “service and sacrifice and heritage” up until it was “hijacked” by Roof, a white supremacist who has been sentenced to death for the June 2015 mass murder of nine black worshippers at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

    "Here is this guy that comes out with his manifesto, holding the Confederate flag, and had just hijacked everything that people thought of," Haley said on Beck’s show. Within Roof’s manifesto, the then-21-year-old was pictured holding a Confederate flag in multiple photos and was also shown holding a burning American flag.

    Haley, who some have predicted will be a 2024 presidential candidate for the Republican Party - or even US President Donald Trump’s running mate over Vice President Mike Pence in the upcoming election - did not receive a glowing response from Twitter and quickly became a trending topic.

    Haley seemingly attempted to clean up her statement through a Friday tweet linking to a New York Times article which included a transcript of her proposal to have the Confederate flag removed from the grounds of the South Carolina capitol in 2015, when she was the state’s governor.

    “2015 was a painful time for our state.The pain was and is still real. Below was my call for the removal of the Confederate flag & I stand by it. I continue to be proud of the people of SC and how we turned the hate of a killer into the love for each other,” she said on December 6.

    Related:

    Western Media ‘Clearly Complicit’ as Death Toll, Violence Climb in Hong Kong Protests
    ‘Brazen Flaunting of Hatred’: Ukrainian Neo-Nazis Joining Hong Kong Protests ‘Hardly Surprising’
    US Teen Girl Charged With Plot to Attack Predominantly Black Church in Georgia
    US Teen Charged With Hate Crime After Posting 'Slave for Sale' Craigslist Ad
    Hate Crimes Double in Five Years in England and Wales, Reaching Record Levels
    Tags:
    Charleston, Charleston Shooting, New York Times, Nikki Haley, manifesto, Glenn Beck, United Nations, Confederate Flag, South Carolina, Mike Pence, Donald Trump, White Supremacy, Dylann Roof
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Actress Emma Watson in the Looking for Juliet 2020 Pirelli Calendar
    "Looking For Juliet": Pirelli Unveils Shakespeare-Themed 2020 Calendar
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse