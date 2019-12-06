Trump: Saudi King Offers Sympathies Over Florida Naval Station Attack in Phone Call

US President Donald Trump revealed Friday that Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud offered his sympathies in a recent phone call following the news that the shooter of the Florida naval station attack was a Saudi aviation trainee.

Trump stated in a mid-Friday tweet that King Salman had indicated that the incident "in no way shape or form" represents Saudi nationals.

"King Salman of Saudi Arabia just called to express his sincere condolences and give his sympathies to the families and friends of the warriors who were killed and wounded in the attack that took place in Pensacola, Florida," reads the tweet. "The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people."

The remarks come moments after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed that the individual suspected of carrying out the shooting at Florida's Naval Air Station Pensacola was a Saudi national who arrived at the base to train in aviation. Officials have noted that the base often hosts several hundreds of international students interested in training on the grounds.

Authorities have indicated that the shooting began early Friday morning, and that it was eventually stopped by two sheriff's deputies before 8 a.m. central time. The shooting unfolded inside a classroom and covered two floors of the building. The incident ended with four individuals dead, including the shooter. Seven others were injured.